Kirsten Dunst and Zoe Saldana, elegant duo in Venice

Kirsten Dunst and Zoe Saldana both lit up the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday night.

Zoe Saldana looked stunning Thursday night on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival. The actress was present for the premiere of the film “The Hand of God”, an Italian drama directed by Paolo Sorrentino. Guest of choice, the 43-year-old American actress had opted for a magnificent red sequined dress signed Dolce & Gabbana, revealing her perfect figure.

A few hours earlier, it was Kirsten Dunst who had caused a sensation in front of the photographers. The actress, who came to present “The Power of Dog”, directed by Jane Campion, was surrounded by her partner on screen, Benedict Cumberbatch. For her part, she had chosen a sublime black dress, all in elegance, from the house of Armani Privé. With this feature film, Jane Campion returns to the Mostra after competing for the Golden Lion with “The Piano Lesson” in 1993. It will be released on December 1 on Netflix.

As for Virginie Efira, member of the jury, she was once again radiant to attend the premiere of “The Power of Dog”. The Italian director Saverio Costanzo, the Chinese director, who had triumphed at the Oscars for his film “Nomadland” Chloe Zhao and Sarah Gadon, the Canadian actress of “A Dangerous Method” are also part of the jury of the 78e Festival edition. “Parasite” director Bong Joon-ho is chairing the jury this year.