Konami reveals release date for eFootball 2022, successor to PES

The title should arrive at the end of the month on consoles and PC, as well as on mobiles a little later in the year.

A few weeks ago, Konami announced completely transforming its strategy, ending the legendary franchise PES and by replacing it with a free-to-play cross-platform like a game service. This title, baptized eFootball 2022, today offers a release date on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC for September 30.

Konami also took the opportunity to reveal many details on the content of the title as well as the first update which will arrive in the fall. This will also mark the arrival of eFootball 2022 on iOS and Android mobiles. Seitaro Kimura, franchise producer eFootball, declares:

” Our platform is called “eFootball” and “eFootball 2022” is the title of our first season of content. Updates bringing new features, such as cross-platform matchmaking and compatibility with mobile controllers, will occur regularly over the coming months and will always be free. Content updates and game modes will also be launched after release, and will be available as appropriate for free or as a premium option. We look forward to welcoming new players to the pitch and hearing their feedback. “





Already an update on the way

At the launch of the game, players will be able to enjoy online and offline and cross-play matches, in the colors of multiple official teams such as FC Barcelona, ​​FC Bayern Munich, Juventus, or Manchester United. Then, when the first update arrives, Creative Teams mode will be available. This will allow players to personalize their own team thanks to the footballers and coaches they want.

Other diverse and varied modes will also be added, as well as different ranks for football players, ranging from Standard to Legendary. On mobile, if you already have the eFootball PES 2021 application, there is no need to install anything else. This app will serve as the basis for eFootball 2022 and will change its name when the update becomes available. Konami will communicate on its availability date at a later date.