Larqué destroys Deschamps

Jean-Michel Larqué has obviously hardly tasted the performance of Didier Deschamps’ men against Bosnia (1-1), Wednesday, in Strasbourg.

The return of the Blues was hardly convincing. Two months after its bankruptcy against Switzerland in the round of 16 of the Euro, the France team had to be content with a draw (1-1). Hardly flamboyant, Didier Deschamps’ men were not helped by the exclusion of Jules Koundé at the start of the second period.

Aligned in the right lane, the central defender of Sevilla FC struggles to convince in this role of side. But the choice of Didier Deschamps questions. “When you consider that out of the two million football licensees or the thousand professionals, you are not able to find a right-back when your holder is injured. And that the holder you put is a central defender who brings you nothing while this right lane has been totally deserted, thus cursed Jean-Michel Larqué at the microphone of RMC Sport. Yesterday, we played on a half width of the field. We made the task of the defense easier. On the right side, who was there? Anybody ! We played 35 meters wide. Tactically, this is a total aberration. What message does he (Deschamps) send to the guys who play sideways? “

But it is not only the problem of the right side which upsets the former Stéphanois. “I’m fed up with these interventions, these speeches”, he said again, adding: “I was pissed off for 90 minutes! There is no enthusiasm, a spring that has broken. There is nothing at all. ”

