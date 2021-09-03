Legal product warranty: SFR, Darty, Boulanger and Orange pinned down by fraud repression

These large brands would communicate insufficient or even misleading information on product guarantees. Following an investigation by the Directorate General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control, sanctions were imposed.

SFR, Darty, Orange and Boulanger in the sights of fraud repression. The DGCCRF criticizes these brands for not properly informing consumers about the guarantees of the electronic products and household appliances they market.

Insufficient or even misleading information

A study carried out in 2019 and 2020 in 550 establishments selling consumer electronics or household appliances (specialized stores, supermarkets, manufacturers or even websites, etc.) revealed “that, in more than a third of the establishments visited, the information made available to the consumer concerning the legal guarantee of conformity remain insufficient “.

As the DGCCRF reminds us, consumers must be “informed of their warranty rights on the goods they buy, in particular with regard to the legal guarantee of conformity”.

Sanctions fall

The DGCCRF asked SFR to “communicate to consumers prior to purchase information on legal and commercial guarantees“, under the conditions provided for by law, and” to put an end to deceptive commercial practices that infringe the rights of consumers in terms of the legal guarantee of conformity “.





Darty, who had not complied with an injunction dating from October 2018 to communicate information on legal and commercial guarantees and to stop deceptive commercial practices in this area, was targeted by a administrative fine of 25,000 euros.

Boulanger was sentenced in May by the Lille court to a criminal fine of 50,000 euros for “deceptive commercial practice violating the rights of consumers in terms of legal guarantees”, following proceedings by the Departmental Directorate for the Protection of Populations (DDPP) in the North.

As for Orange, the last pinned company, must stop “presenting the legal guarantee of conformity as an offer specific to the company” and no longer “restricting the rights of consumers in the terms of the implementation and content of this guarantee”.

Actions are underway against other large national companies, as clarified by the Repression of fraud.

In case of problem, consumers can file a report on its SignalConso platform, provided for this purpose.