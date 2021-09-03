LEGO Harry Potter: Hogwarts Icons Available September 2

LEGO celebrates the 2nd anniversary of the LEGO Harry Potter range with the release of its LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Icons Collectors’ Edition set, a particularly sophisticated collector’s item and a magical tribute to the Wizarding World. It has been available since September 2.

This highly detailed new set retraces the adventures of Harry Potter and his friends, and immortalizes the saga’s most iconic moments and characters in a unique work of art. This set (76391) includes many iconic items from the Wizarding World. They are officially available since September 2, 2021.

To learn more, it’s here :

Order this Harry Potter Collector’s Set

Hedwig, Harry’s owl, sits in the center of the set, and holds the famous Hogwarts letter between its paws. You will also have the pleasure of building Harry’s wand and glasses, a chocolate frog, a potions kit including five vials and the ingredients for each potion, but also the diary of Tom Riddle, the Snitch, and a customizable Hogwarts scarf! It is up to everyone to decide on the colors of the latter according to their house: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw.

The set forms an impressive work of 3010 bricks, measuring 44 cm high, 50 cm wide and 33 cm deep. It comes with a display as well as a commemorative tile, to celebrate the 20 years of the LEGO Harry Potter range.





An exclusive trio of golden anniversary LEGO minifigures complete the set; Albus Dumbledore, Minerva McGonagall, and Rubeus Hagrid appear together, like in the very first Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone scene.

Just in time for the start of the Hogwarts school year, the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Icons Collectors’ Edition Set is available from September 2, 2021 for € 249.99. To discover the page in question, it’s here:

