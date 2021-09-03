Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) dominates early Dutch GP free practice

As you might expect, the first free practice session of the Dutch Grand Prix was very lively. The twenty drivers mostly discovered this Dutch track, where the F1 had not driven since 1985. With its series of turns and bankings, its lack of clearances, Zandvoort has peculiarities that the drivers do not really know.
And it did not take more than two minutes of session for Yuki Tsunoda to endure a spin with his AlphaTauri, no doubt due to the tires being too cold. After him, Esteban Ocon (Alpine) went straight ahead and Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) got scared in turn 3.
But the main incident of these free practice 3 did not come from the circuit. It was a mechanical problem that immobilized Sebastian Vettel’s Aston Martin on the edge of the track, just outside the pits, after 17 minutes of sitting. The quadruple world champion had already had an alert on his MGU-K a few minutes before, and it was finally his engine that gave up and started to catch fire.
The German had to intervene on his car himself with fire extinguishers loaned by the marshals. The interruption was long, more than half an hour, in order to secure the Aston Martin before its evacuation.
The drivers therefore lost a lot of driving time on a circuit he was discovering, and the best time was set, in the last moments of the session, by Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) in 1’11 “500, nine hundredths ahead. Max Verstappen, ten ahead of Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and 12 ahead of Charles Leclerc (Ferrari).
But this classification does not have much significance. We will have to wait for free practice 2 (3 pm-4pm) to learn more about the potential of each.