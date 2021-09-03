Lionel Messi victim of a big fear with Argentina against Venezuela

They entered with their heads held high, determined but relaxed as never before, proudly wearing Argentina’s jersey with the new American Champions crest. At the Olympic stadium in Caracas, Venezuela, the players of the Albiceleste led by their captain Lionel Messi, did not miss this meeting (3-1) counting for the qualifications for the 2022 World Cup.
During an evening which marked the return of the public with a gauge of 30% in the South American stadiums, all eyes were turned to the new Parisian, whose first steps had been taken by the whole of the subcontinent in Paris. Arrived in Caracas in the middle of the night in his private jet, where he had taken care to board Di Maria and Paredes, the Pulga and his new teammates were the last to join the rally.
Stayed long minutes on the ground
The 34-year-old Argentinian, holder as expected, offered a huge fear to his supporters. In the 27th minute, Adrian Martinez came to wipe the studs on the left shin of the former Barcelona. The referee immediately released the red card after resorting to VAR.
Remained for long minutes on the ground, taking his head in both hands during the intervention of the medical staff, Messi finally got up and managed to play the entire game. According to the first exams, the new PSG player only suffers from a big cut under the left knee.
After two missed opportunities from Rodrigo De Paul, whose shot was repelled by the crossbar, and Lautaro Martinez, the Inter Milan striker finally opened the scoring at the end of the first half (45th + 2), served in the axis by Lo Celso.
A shock Sunday against Brazil
On the return from the locker room, reduced to 10, the Vinotinto players were however dangerous, before Di Maria and Lo Celso gave way to Joaquín and Ángel Correa who both scored in stride (71st and 74th), putting the Albiceleste away for good. In additional time, Yeferson Soteldo, the Venezuelan number 10, will reward his good performance by scoring from the penalty spot (90th + 4), the only goal of Vinotinto.