Lionel Messi victim of murderous tackle against Venezuela / CDM 2022 / Qualifiers / Venezuela-Argentina (1-3) / SOFOOT.com

New miracle for Messi.

Back with Argentina for the first time since the Copa América coronation, Lionel Messi almost spent his night in hospital. And even a few days. Thrown forward at the 28e minute, he tries to crochet Adrian Martinez before collapsing. Logical, the Venezuelan defender, completely late, has just sent his crampons on the left knee of the neo-Parisian. To a few centimeters, the Pulga would have been unavailable for several months. But he gets away with a simple cut. For his part, the offender is asked to go shower before the others after expressing the VAR.

# WCQ2022 Lionel Messi victim of an insane tackle last night! More fear than harm in the end for the Pulga who was able to finish the meeting without injury! pic.twitter.com/Z1Ly9FIGsl

– beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) September 3, 2021

After long minutes on the ground that began to make it seem like a curse for PSG, Messi finally got up fresh like a roach to complete the 90 minutes. If Argentina finally won 3 goals to 1, the Parisian was not decisive, perhaps calmed by this welcome cocktail made in Caracas. Next dangers: Brazilians and Bolivians, next Sunday and Friday. He can therefore seek advice from Neymar, who is used to taking boxes by opponents around the world.

Slowly: the PSG will need its two artists in the recovery, against the ogre Clermont.

EG