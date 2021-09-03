LIVE – Marseille: Macron in the Calanques to talk about plastics and biodiversity

THE MEASURES ANNOUNCED: THE RECAP

– Emergency investments:

> 150 million euros for security (including 200 additional police officers in 2022 and 500 additional cameras), insalubrity (15,000 housing units renovated in 15 years), health (169 million euros for the hospital as well as 50 million for the mother-child center).

– Long-term investments:

> School : renovation of dilapidated establishments (funding to be specified), autonomy of school directors in the most disadvantaged districts from 2022, creation of 10 micro-colleges and 10 micro-high schools from 2022 for dropouts.

> Use : creation of three entrepreneurship hubs in Marseille, a “young creators capital” for young project leaders, a “common platform” to structure the job offer for the most disadvantaged. “Voluntary military service” for young people in greater difficulty, with the acquisition of knowledge by military supervision.

> Culture : creation of “large studios” providing the infrastructure for filming, opening of a new site to accommodate filming, establishment of a “Ciné Fabrique” school, like that of Lyon and creation of a Marseille branch of the French Cinematheque.