Long dress fully slit, bare back … Virginie Efira makes a really sexy appearance at the Venice Film Festival!

The 78th Venice Mostra Festival kicked off this Wednesday 1er September, until September 11. Festivities and stars from all over the world are expected on the red carpet. And for this 78th edition, Virginie Efira has a special place, that of being part of the jury. So there is no question of not taking out your most beautiful dress.

This Wednesday evening, for the opening, the host and actress appeared in a long white dress, slightly bare at the shoulders and back, and really very slit at the thigh. A dress by Dior, made for her and her dream figure, accompanied by a long train at the back. A dazzling creation, which Virginie Efira had simply accompanied with pumps, a silver bracelet and a ring.





The day before, the Franco-Belgian had already drawn all eyes to her with a long black dress, with bare shoulders and an ultra-slit neckline. The opportunity to give a foretaste of the long-awaited Dolce & Gabbana parade the same evening, but also to take revenge on her past, and those who took her for a “prostitute”. Indeed, a few weeks ago, in Vanity Fair, Virginie Efira made some really surprising confidences about her past, “I remember a math teacher who joked, ‘How much is it, Virginie?’. I also laughed to show off. It was almost normal. I revisited these places of humiliation. These memories became moments of trouble much later. The past shed light on other things. I learned to change the perception of what has been experienced as shame, pain, to alleviate the feeling of shame. gravity “.

But today the actress can be proud of herself.

To see also: