Lost in Random: Zoink explains the creative process that gave birth to the game

Olov Redmalm, Creative Director at Zoink and Lead Writer of Lost in Random responded to an interview for Electronic Arts, explaining the studio’s process of creating their new game.

Scheduled to be released in a week, Lost in Random is intriguing with its graphic style and original story. Olov Redmalm, Creative Director at Zoink and Senior Game Writer, a answered an interview on the EA website, that you can find by clicking on this link.

An ambitious project

Olov Redmalm begins by specifying that it is the project bringing together the largest team of the studio’s history: between forty and fifty people made up the team in charge of the brojet, in Göteborg (there were about twenty for Fe and Ghost Giant). The Lost in Random project is born at the end of Ghost Giant development. After such a bright game, the Zoink team wanted to turn to a darker vibe. As usual, Zoink has started by working on the sets, the atmosphere, the visual aspect in general, inspired by their favorite works: the paintings of Shaun Tan, the animation of Laika and the famous Studio Ghibli, etc. They already had the idea of ​​a young girl in a very dark fairy tale when Klaus Lyngeled, director of development, showed them an illustration of a girl and her dice on a giant game board. This is where the idea of ​​a world ruled by chance and living dice left, and the rest of the project naturally followed.

The story

To avoid spoiling anything for you, if you want to discover the game, we will not detail the information relating to the story that Redmalm reveals in theinterview. You should still know that Zoink surrounded himself with talented screenwriters to write Lost in Random. They were notably joined by Ryan North, writer for the Adventure Time comic, and the Stick it to the Man! and Flipping Death, by Zoink. On Lost in Random, Ryan North was notably in charge of giving life to the inhabitants of the world of Alea, offering them a complex spirit, allowing the dialogues with them to have a particular cachet. The game world itself is a character full-fledged, first allowing different subjects, in addition to these worked characters. Lost in Random tells the story of two sisters, but also the story of coming of age, and tackles the anxieties and doubts of life through the idea of ​​decisions determined by chance of the dice.





Olov Redmalm looks back on the story, on the use of randomness and chance within the game, details the personalities of certain characters … We let you discover the entire interview on the EA website. He finishes by implying that a sequel is possible, since he ends his interview with:

We hope you enjoy your adventure in the chaotic world we have created for you (yes, for YOU!) And that you will want to know the rest. Because on our side, we still have a lot to tell.

Something to delight those who will appreciate Lost in Random. As a reminder, the game will be released on September 10 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

