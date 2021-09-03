LR does not bury Marine Le Pen

Marine Le Pen at the RN congress, July 4, 2021 (OLIVIER GOT / MAXPPP)

Xavier Bertrand’s team, or at least its territorial sensors, spent part of the summer probing the backs of voters. What comes out of it? “That the Le Pen threat has not disappeared”, explains one of the elected officials who support the right-wing candidate. “Our voters will not move in the event of a second round Le Pen-Macron, predicts support from the president of the Hauts-de-France region. Some tell us they are ready to vote for the National Rally candidate. “

The most capped on the right, those who lived the campaigns of 1995 and 2002, do not exclude the success of living a similar moment next year, with a gap between what the polls say and what elected officials feel on the ground. The relevance of opinion polls is one of the questions that agitates the political staffs this coming back to school.





There were these precedents of 1995 and 2002: 1995, the Chirac surprise; 2002, the Le Pen surprise. And especially the regional ones of June 2021, with a much higher level of abstention than expected, and an electoral disappointment for the National Gathering – and for the presidential majority, too.

On the right, we do not exclude that the RN as a party is overestimated in the polls, but that Marine Le Pen, a candidate, is underestimated. And the whole paradox is that within the Frontist apparatus itself, it is precisely the opposite question that arises: “Isn’t Marine Le Pen overestimated by the institutes?“

A former 2017 campaign recalls that anesthetized by reassuring surveys, the RN had taken few risks four years ago. “We lost seven points between September and the first round“, remembers the same. Marine Le Pen also remembers, she who is preparing her return to Fréjus next weekend. Until then, no sound, no image, just an interview in the written press to breathe new life into his candidacy.

Among the Republicans, some regret that the right does not exploit more “this moment of fragility“by Marine Le Pen, warning against”its rebound capacity“.