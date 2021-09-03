Lucas Mazur leads the way at Tokyo Paralympic Games

The Blues are sure to finish first in their pool and play the last four. Even if they were scared by letting their opponents return in the second set at 17-17. They should meet the Germans or the Japanese in the semi-finals on Saturday. “We are very happy, Christmas reacted. It was still a complicated game, but once again we mobilized mentally to go for this victory. “ His double added: “We clicked at the end of the first set which allowed us to stay on this good momentum in the second. We took off immediately, before gradually losing the mattress we had created. We had the chance to count on the success of Faustine, who passed several difficult shuttles, including the last game shuttlecock. “