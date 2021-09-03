Lucas Mazur leads the way at Tokyo Paralympic Games

Two sports made their appearance at the Tokyo Paralympic Games: taekwondo, where Frenchman Bopha Kong failed in his fight for the bronze medal on Thursday, and badminton, where matches have followed one another for two days with varying fortunes in the French camp. But we can already underline the solid entry of Lucas Mazur, who suffers from a malformation of the ankle since a stroke.
World number 1 (SL4) and double world champion (2017 and 2019), the 23-year-old has perfectly mastered his start in the singles table, dominating the Indonesian Hary Susanto (21-3, 21-7). A victory to be confirmed in his two matches scheduled for Friday, against the German Pott, then against the Indian Yathiraj, undoubtedly the toughest opponent.
“It was a rather large victory for my entry into competition, I was lucky to have a favorable draw, commented the Frenchman. It will be more difficult against the world number 3. I hope that my level of play will improve day by day. In the meantime, I’m taking my marks on the Tokyo courts. “ And not only in singles, since associated with Faustine Noël in mixed doubles, the pair validated their qualification for the semi-final, after recording a second victory, against the Thai Teamarrom – Saensupa (n ° 3) on the score of 21-18, 21-18.
The Blues are sure to finish first in their pool and play the last four. Even if they were scared by letting their opponents return in the second set at 17-17. They should meet the Germans or the Japanese in the semi-finals on Saturday. “We are very happy, Christmas reacted. It was still a complicated game, but once again we mobilized mentally to go for this victory. “ His double added: “We clicked at the end of the first set which allowed us to stay on this good momentum in the second. We took off immediately, before gradually losing the mattress we had created. We had the chance to count on the success of Faustine, who passed several difficult shuttles, including the last game shuttlecock. “