Luis Enrique after Spain’s defeat in Sweden: “We’re on a tightrope”

Luis Enrique, coach of Spain, after the defeat in Sweden this Thursday (1-2) as part of the qualifications for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar: “In the attitude, there is no reproach. We let our opponent run and generate too many transitions. They love to play in transition and we are the perfect team for that. Taking a goal quickly after ours confused us.
We didn’t deserve to lose, but the result is there. There were individual mistakes but I will continue to tell them to always go ahead. In this sense, I am not worried. It wasn’t a bad game but we lost countless matches, not only defensively but also in midfield. We are on a tightrope. We will make sure to win all the matches and see if that is enough. “
Sergio Busquets, captain of Spain: ” That’s a shame. We had come to win. It’s when we were at our best that we took the second goal. Our classification is very complicated, we no longer depend on ourselves. We must continue, there are still many matches. Even if we are not in the best of situations right now, there is still a long way to go. “
Jordi Alba, Spain defender: “We didn’t deserve to lose. Our first half was very good, it’s a shame that they equalized immediately. They played against the whole game and they did it really well. Now there is no more margin for error. Kulusevski and Isak made a huge match. We have to improve certain things, win or lose. There are still difficult matches and you have to prepare to win them. “