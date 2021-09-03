man shot dead after injuring six people in “terrorist” attack

The gunned man was placed under close surveillance “because of his extremist convictions”.

A terrorist close to the Islamic State group stabbed six people in an Auckland supermarket on Friday (September 3rd) before police shot him down, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. Three of the victims are seriously injured, says the New Zealand Herald.

“What happened today was despicable, it was hateful, it was bad”, she said, describing the assailant as a Sri Lankan national who arrived in New Zealand in 2011.

Cited by the New Zealand Herald, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the suspect was “closely watched by surveillance teams and a tactical team”. He allegedly acquired a knife inside the mall before attacking and being quickly neutralized.





“I know this situation raises questions as to whether the police could have done more, said the commissioner. The reality is that when you watch someone around the clock, it is not always possible to be right next to them. “