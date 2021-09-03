Marvel’s Avengers: future content to be revealed soon, Spider-Man in the game?

Marvel’s Avengers is celebrating its first year and clearly hasn’t said its last word yet. In addition to a host of free content to blow out the candle, something new will be announced in a few days.

After having already released three narrative arcs dedicated to the two Hawkeye and, recently, to Black Panther with an expansion in the middle of Wakanda, Crystal Dynamics is about to unveil the new roadmap for Marvel’s Avengers: it will be highlighted on September 8. We do not yet know what it will contain but the developers having recently confirmed that the arrival of Spider-Man was still scheduled for 2021, We can therefore bet on the fact that Peter Parker forges a first bond that day with the community. At least we hope so.

By the way, know that you can access free content for the game’s first anniversary : a headband, a new outfit, some bonus resources and a special mission available until September 16.

In a similar register and still by Square Enix, We remind you that Guardians of the Galaxy will be released on October 26th. Moreover, we have just learned the weight of the game and the date of the pre-downloads.



