Mbappé accused of wanting to flee Leo Messi!

Now that it is certain that Kylian Mbappé will play for the season at PSG, before perhaps a free start next summer for Real Madrid, the Catalan press does not hesitate to point the finger at the French star. It must be said that among observers of the Catalan club, a fact is surprising. Why did Mbappé not want to play with Messi?

Mbappé also refused Barça in 2017

Stressing that “for more than a decade, all the players who have signed for Barça have said how delighted they are to play alongside Messi”, the Spanish newspaper therefore does not understand Mbappé’s ambition to leave at any price PSG for Real Madrid. The Catalan newspaper also recalls that in 2017, at the time of his departure from Monaco, Mbappé had already rejected the possibility of playing with Messi by refusing Barça, a rival club of his heart Real Madrid.

For the Spanish newspaper, only one explanation seems valid. “He’s in a hurry to be the best in the world. In Paris, his image was eclipsed by Neymar. Now he didn’t want to be the third wheel of the coach, ”the Spanish newspaper concluded.



