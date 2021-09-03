Mbappé, Deschamps, Ligue 1, Kurzawa

Seen and read about PSG this Friday, September 3, 2021 in the hexagonal press : The injury of Kylian Mbappé, PSG satisfied to recover the player, a rebounding record that lasted 20 hours, a more prolific Ligue 1 thanks to PSG …

The Parisian of this friday looks back on Kylian Mbappé’s calf injury and the fact that he left the Blues rally prematurely to return to Paris in order to be treated in agreement with the medical staff of Didier Deschamps. The good news is that “the exams taken are pretty reassuring about the condition of his calf. No lesion had appeared on the various photos, ”says the Ile-de-France newspaper, which adds that the pain felt “was not really likely to worry the tricolor staff, but that she forced him to return to Paris. PSG for its part did not want to aggravate the injury of its attacker and it was following their request that the n ° 7 could be brought back to the capital to be put back on his feet. The French coach has decided to focus on the health of the player and listen to his word in addition to wanting to “take care of his relations with the best French club. ” The Rouge & Bleu player will therefore “follow a treatment protocol which should allow him to be operational for the resumption of Ligue 1, on Saturday September 11, against Clermont”. Paris Saint-Germain see this return as good news for the resumption of Ligue 1.

Kylian Mbappé’s injury is also talking about The team which explains that the discussions around his case lasted nearly 20 hours. The player felt pain in the calf “following an acceleration” and the MRI performed on Thursday did not reveal any lesions. After carrying out various diagnoses, the staff of the France team contacted PSG to explain the situation and the Rouge & Bleu management was clear: Mbappé must return to Paris and “no risk will be taken. “At Paris Saint-Germain,” we fear that this pain will turn into an injury in the event of intense acceleration and we rely on the player’s medical file to show that there is a history in the matter “. At Didier Deschamps and his assistants “this injury calls out” and the feeling of the player “even arouses tensions”. But at 6 pm the coach decides and decides to do without his number 10, aware “that he will not be able to count 100% on the world champion against Ukraine. “The sports daily concludes its article by wondering:” Will this episode leave traces in the already intense and sometimes complex relationship between the staff of the Blues and the PSG striker? “





The newspaper zooms in on the start of the season in Ligue 1 and the number of goals scored. For example, last weekend 31 goals were scored, bringing the total to 118 goals over the first four days. The average is therefore more than 3 goals per game on average… Which is a record in the 21st century! The team gives an explanation for these impressive figures, and PSG have a great deal of responsibility. Indeed “the very different face of Paris Saint-Germain plays a role in this progression. Last year, Paris came out of a Champions League final, started the Championship late, deprived of its stars, (…) and his start was affected after 4 days (2 wins, 2 losses and only 4 goals scored). ” This season it has absolutely nothing to do with 3 goals scored per match (the best average in Ligue 1), 4.25 goals generated per match (second best total just behind Montpellier) and a full score in terms of points (12 points out of 12).

Infographic © L’Équipe September 3, 2021

With the arrival of Nuno Mendes, Layvin Kurzawa is now the fourth choice in the hierarchy of left defenders of PSG but “his horizon could have been different if he had not declined the offer of Galatasaray, mid-July, then that of OL in mid-August . “ The player was hoping for an offer from England… But it never came. The team recalls that the Turkish transfer window is still open until September 8, an exit door for the French international? Response within the next five days …