Mbappé’s future weighed heavily in his package with the Blues!

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Kimpembe, Mourinho, PSG… Observer’s favorites!

It only took a point at the calf, felt during the match against Bosnia, for Kylian Mbappé to give up the last two games of the France team in this back-to-school gathering. However, in the general opinion, the striker could have undoubtedly been able to participate in the third game against Finland after being spared against Ukraine. But that didn’t stop the Parisian star from coming home.

PSG is walking on eggshells with Mbappé

It must be said that in this file, the PSG weighed heavily as confirmed by the Team in its edition of the day. And Mbappé’s tense future would even have come into play. The daily believes that the desire to maintain positive relations with Mbappé pushed PSG, which did not want to take “any risk” to ardently defend it with Didier Deschamps.

“PSG, ​​in a more general contractual context where relations with the player must be particularly neat, even positions itself very clearly and avoids any risk taking. In Paris, we fear that this pain will turn into an injury in the event of intense acceleration and we rely on the player’s medical file to show that there is a history in the matter, “wrote the Team on Friday.



