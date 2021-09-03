Mercato | EXCLUDED – Mercato

Football – Mercato – PSG

Despite several attempts for Kylian Mbapé, Real Madrid have come up against the inflexibility of PSG. So the Madrilenians have chosen to activate another file …

As PSG expected, the Real Madrid ended up drawing a transfer offer for Kylian Mbappé in the last week of the transfer window. And the Madrilenians have tried several approaches to snatch the services of the French. Despite more than tempting proposals, the PSG refused everything. A steadfast posture that the staff of the Real Madrid. According to them, the offers sent for Kylian Mbappé, one year from the end of his contract, were impossible to refuse.





Camavinga, a revenge?

Annoyed not to be able to finalize the coming of Kylian Mbappé, the Real Madrid turned to another file. And this one owes nothing to chance … According to several sources, the file Camavinga is indeed not trivial. the Real Madrid knew that the PSG courted the Rennes midfielder. Paris was even preparing for an offensive at the end of the transfer window. If the priority was Paul Pogba, plan B was called Eduardo Camavinga and appeared much more feasible than the star of Manchester United. For that, Leonardo had to complete several departures. Rafinha, Herrera, Sarabia or Kurzawa : the PSG needed to sell in order to buy. Without a departure, Paris could not record any arrival. Yes Nuno Mendes was able to disembark, it is because Pablo Sarabia did the opposite.

At the heart of the deadlock in the case Mbappé, the Real Madrid then activated the Camavinga track, at the very end of the transfer window, in the last hours. Yes Carlo Ancelotti wanted the Rennais, the leaders of Madrid have accelerated as much on the file for sporting reasons as for political ones. According to our information, the Real Madrid even took up the elements of discussions between the clan Camavinga and Paris to build the bases of the contractual agreement found with the Rennes nugget! Jonathan Barnett, the player’s agent, would have perfectly understood the motivations of Madrid and would have stepped into the breach to play the competition Paris/Madrid in the last threads.