Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Qatar blocked Kylian Mbappé for four reasons!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on September 3, 2021 at 8:15 am by AD

Despite the two XXL offers from Real Madrid, PSG did not give up Kylian Mbappé during this summer transfer window. The higher levels of Paris would have retained their number 7 for four very specific reasons.





At the end of the contract on June 30, Kylian Mbappé would refuse to extend with the PSG to be able to sign at Real Madrid. Despite an annual net offer of 25M €, as le10sport.com revealed to you exclusively, the French world champion has not yet given in to the pressure from Paris. Aware of the situation, the real Madrid would have launched two offensives to complete the transfer of Kylian Mbappé this summer: a first of nearly 160M € and a second of around 180M €. Despite everything, the PSG will have resisted until the end and will not have given up his number 7 during the last transfer window.

Doha refused to sell Mbappé out of principle and pride