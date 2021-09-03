Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Qatar blocked Kylian Mbappé for four reasons!

Football – Mercato – PSG
Despite the two XXL offers from Real Madrid, PSG did not give up Kylian Mbappé during this summer transfer window. The higher levels of Paris would have retained their number 7 for four very specific reasons.
At the end of the contract on June 30, Kylian Mbappé would refuse to extend with the PSG to be able to sign at Real Madrid. Despite an annual net offer of 25M €, as le10sport.com revealed to you exclusively, the French world champion has not yet given in to the pressure from Paris. Aware of the situation, the real Madrid would have launched two offensives to complete the transfer of Kylian Mbappé this summer: a first of nearly 160M € and a second of around 180M €. Despite everything, the PSG will have resisted until the end and will not have given up his number 7 during the last transfer window.
Doha refused to sell Mbappé out of principle and pride
According to information from Mundo Deportivo, the PSG would have blocked the departure of Kylian Mbappé for four very specific reasons. First, the capital club would not sell its holders by “Principle”. And the Barça has already experienced this, when he tried to tear Marco Verratti, Neymar, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos or Adrien rabiot to PSG in the past. Secondly, the Parisian high spheres are absolutely determined to win the Champions League. And as he got closer and closer to his ultimate goal, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi would think he could do it with Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel messi this season. Then the PSG would not need the money. Indeed, the Qatar could afford to reject an offer of nearly € 200m this summer, even if Kylian Mbappé can leave for free on July 1st. At last, Doha also allegedly refused to sell his number 7 by ” pride “.