Mercato | Mercato – Real Madrid: Camavinga reveals the behind the scenes of his transfer!

Posted on September 3, 2021 at 1:30 am by AD

With only one year left of his contract with Stade Rennais, Eduardo Camavinga signed up for Real Madrid. After the victory of the Bleuets against Macedonia this Thursday evening, the 18-year-old nugget told the underside of his transfer.





In the last moments of the summer transfer window, Eduardo Camavinga left on Rennais Stadium to sign at Real Madrid. While he only had one year of contract left in Brittany, the 18-year-old crack enabled his training club to cash a check for around 30-35M €. Immediately after the officialization of his transfer to Real Madrid, Eduardo Camavinga sent a very strong message to the Rennais Stadium on Twitter . “Stade Rennais will always remain a member of my family who supported me in strong moments, as in tough times. All these moments by your side will be unforgettable and will remain etched in our memories. I of course have a thought for the leaders, the educators, the whole staff, the volunteers, the supporters, as well as all those who work every day for the benefit of the club. I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart and this is just the start of a new story! Our blood and our hearts will be red and black forever ” , posted the international French hopefuls on social networks.

“It was done rather quickly, on the eve of the end of the transfer window”