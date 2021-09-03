Mercato – Official: Miralem Pjanic (FC Barcelona) joins Besiktas on loan

A time announced at Juventus Turin this summer, Miralem Pjanic joined Besiktas Istanbul in the form of a loan until the end of the season. “FC Barcelona and Besiktas have reached an agreement regarding the loan of Miralem Pjanic until June 30, 2022“, wrote the Catalan club on its site. Pjanic, 31, was signed by Barcelona for 60 million euros in the summer of 2020, from Juventus where he played since 2016.

Liga Barça-Real: Mercato failed, downgrading assured 8 HOURS AGO



The former Lyon and AS Roma player made thirty appearances for Barcelona last season, including just 19 in the league, and hasn’t played a single minute in the first three La Liga matches this season. “We welcome Miralem Pjanic who will render important services to our club and to the Besiktas family.“Said the Turkish club. According to Radio Catalunya, Pjanic cut his salary by 60% with Barça before leaving, now earning 3.2 million euros per year. The trick club will pay part (2.75 million ) during this loan.

Liga A 10 de la Masia: Ansu Fati inherits Messi’s number Yesterday At 10:49