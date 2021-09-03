Mercedes to use hydrogen-produced steel for its cars

Mercedes-Benz aims to be ready to switch to all-electric (rechargeable batteries or fuel cell) by 2030. Truly committed to reducing the environmental impact of its vehicles, the firm plans to extend the CO2 neutrality at all stages of their manufacture (including at its suppliers). Steel, which emits greenhouse gases in particular during its production, is no exception to the rule.

SSAB will therefore use hydrogen instead of coking coal to make steel. Using hydrogen to reduce iron oxide to crude iron will reduce CO2 emissions in steelmaking to almost zero. The two players do not hesitate to speak of “green” steel … but the modes of supply of the raw material and the energy of the processing operations suggest that the term is excessive, to say the least.





SSAB has already operated a pilot plant to produce steel without fossil fuels and announces that it wants to manufacture on an industrial scale by 2026. This involves the conversion of its Oxelösund blast furnaces into electric arc furnaces using the technology HYBRIT. This is what will replace coal with renewable energy and hydrogen.