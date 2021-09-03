Messi effect, negotiations … the underside of the Kalimuendo dossier

Zapping Goal! Football club RC Lens: the complete list of Sang et Or

If he was tracked by many clubs (ASSE, LOSC, Cagliari in particular), Arnaud Kalimuendo made the choice to return on loan to RC Lens when PSG opened the door to him. A file that was not won but that Florent Ghisolfi, the sports coordinator of Racing, spoke at length in the Voix du Nord.

The arrival of Messi, the trigger

“There was a timing to respect, it also required alignment of the planets and success. He should not go to coal in July, because he had this need to rub shoulders with the workforce of PSG, with good reason. He showed things about the prep. The triggering event was the arrival of Messi. There, we started to really discuss. There were plenty of opportunities for him. On loan, this is one of the best opportunities on the market, ”explains Ghisolfi.

An OA would have created tensions between Paris and Lens

The Artesian leader also returned to the conditions of this loan, this time not accompanied by a purchase option: “Sunday, we had it, but it was a particular case and this formula suits me very well in the end. Last season, we had one, we lifted it, Paris was bound to counter-lift, it finally created some trouble. We received compensation, it was logical, thanks to Lens, its value was multiplied. There, it will be much more serene, we know that he is doing this season and is returning to Paris but we will receive compensation: we will be valued according to his performance ”.



