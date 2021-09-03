Mexican boxer, 18, dies from ring injuries

Jeanette Zacarias Zapata, an 18-year-old Mexican boxer, died Thursday, September 2, five days after being knocked out in a fight, her promoter Yvon Michel announced.

“It is with great sadness and torment that we learned, from a representative of her family, that Jeanette Zacarias Zapata passed away this afternoon at 3:45 pm”, indicates a press release from the Yvon Michel Group.

The boxer took part in the event at the Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM) boxing gala on Saturday in Montreal, losing to Canada’s Marie Pier Houle in the fourth round of a welterweight fight.

A left uppercut and a right hook from Houle stunned Zapata in the fourth round. She did not answer the bell for round five of the six-round pro bout, and after a fit, she was taken out of the ring on a stretcher and taken to hospital.





“The entire Yvon Michel Group team is extremely upset by this painful announcement”, said the promoters in their statement, offering their condolences to the family of the fighter and in particular to her husband, Jovanni Martinez. “Jovanni does not wish to comment”, adds the press release.

Houle had published a statement on her Facebook account on Monday, in which she said she was upset by the outcome of the fight.

“Boxing carries a lot of risks and dangers”, she had declared. “It’s our job, our passion. Never, ever, is the intention of seriously injuring an opponent in my plans.”