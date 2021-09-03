Microsoft is scheduling an event for September 22

After Windows 11, it’s time for products. Microsoft has announced that a conference will be held on Wednesday, September 22 at the stroke of 5:00 p.m. (Paris time). The opportunity to discover the Surface Duo 2 and other updated devices.

We don’t stop them anymore. After unveiling Windows 11, which will be available on October 5, its Cloud services and other improved software, Microsoft is moving to products.

The American firm has scheduled an online event for Wednesday, September 22 at 11:00 a.m. (5:00 p.m. Paris time).





New designs for Surface?

And the lively invitation posted to Twitter makes no secret of the conference’s content. We see a Surface tablet with its keyboard and foot on the back. But above all an extremely refined design which suggests that a new model could be unveiled on this occasion.

But the star of the event might as well be the Surface Duo 2. Microsoft’s dual-screen smartphone awaits its successor after an unsuccessful debut for the first Surface Duo.

We know that the device should be redesigned to be faster, but also better equipped in terms of the camera with the arrival of a possible triple sensor.

The Surface Book 4, probably renamed, is also expected on this occasion. And the mighty computer could even get a serious facelift, as perhaps the Surface Pro tablet whose 8th version is on the horizon and should reap the benefits of Windows 11 to come, like the rest of the lineup. A new Surface Go should also be on the program.