Mikis Theodorakis, composer of “Zorba the Greek”, is dead

Born July 29, 1925 in Chios, Aegean, in a family of Cretan origin, Mikis Theodorakis is the author of a gigantic work and the most famous of Greek composers. It has become the symbol of resistance in Greece through the ages.

A former resistance fighter and opponent of the Colonels’ dictatorship, Mikis Theodorakis had become famous by composing the music for the film “Zorba the Greek” (1964), a song taken up throughout the world and which made the sirtaki, a popular Greek dance famous.

MUSIC – The great Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis died at the age of 96 in Athens, we learned this Thursday, September 2 from a hospital source.

Engaged with the Communists during the civil war which broke out in Greece following the world conflict, he was deported to the penal island of Macronissos, where he was tortured.





At the start of the Colonels’ dictatorship, which began on April 21, 1967, Mikis Theodorakis was arrested.

During the financial crisis that hit Greece, he demonstrated against the austerity measures imposed by the country’s creditors (ECB, EU, FM).

Multiple tributes to an “activist-creator”

Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni reacted to the death of the famous composer on Thursday: “Today we have lost part of the soul of Greece. Mikis Theodorakis, our Mikis to all, the teacher, the intellectual, the resistant, is gone. The one who made all the Greeks sing poets ”.

The President of the Republic Eikaterini Sakellaropoulou greeted “a Greek creator and at the same time universal, an invaluable asset of our musical culture (…) who dedicated his life to music, to the arts, to our country and to its inhabitants , to the ideas of freedom, justice, equality, social solidarity ”.

“With deep emotion and endless applause, we say goodbye to Mikis Theodorakis, activist-creator, leader and pioneer of a new combative art in music,” the Greek Communist Party said Thursday.