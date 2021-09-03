Minecraft 1.18: What’s New in the Upcoming Caves and Cliffs II Update

Scheduled for next December, Minecraft update 1.18 is the second part of “Caves and Cliffs”. After being revealed with a few snapshots, we offer you a guide to the expected novelties, which we will update as new information becomes available.

The game of Mojang and Microsoft released in 2011 on PC still continues to update regularly and offers more and more content. Released in October 2020, 1.17 was called “Caves and cliffs” and offered many new blocks as well as some new mobs. Scheduled for next december, the 1.18 is a continuation of this latest version and continues to improve the caves as well as the mountains of the game. Here we offer you a guide to the new features that we were able to test during the different snapshots, as well as new features to come. We will of course keep this guide up to date. as and when future information and snapshots. You can find all this information in our complete guide to Minecraft.





Update 1.18: Caves and Cliffs II

Find on these pages everything you need to know about the 1.18 update to fully master all aspects of this new version of the game. generation algorithm from the world to the news caves and mountains, through the future blocks, biomes and mobs, no aspect of 1.18 will be unfamiliar to you:

