Miralem Pjanic loaned to Besiktas!

Announced with insistence on the side of Besiktas, as we revealed to you in recent hours, Miralem Pjanic officially leaves FC Barcelona for the coming season. The international midfielder of Bosnia and Herzegovina (101 caps, 15 goals) is loaned by FCB to the Turkish club for the 2021-2022 financial year. Besiktas will take on around a third of the Bosnian midfielder’s salary.





Information confirmed by the club itself this Thursday evening through a press release: “An agreement has been reached between the two clubs regarding the temporary transfer of professional footballer Miralem Pjanic. A guaranteed net royalty of € 2.75 million for the 2021-2022 season will be paid by our Company. We welcome Miralem Pjanic, who we believe will provide important services to our club, the Besiktas family and we wish her every success. ” Appeared twenty-seven times in the Barça jersey last season, Miralem Pjanic, trained in Luxembourg, will therefore discover a new league after Ligue 1 (Metz, Lyon), Serie A (Roma, Juve) and therefore La Liga .