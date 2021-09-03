Monfils, celebrated for its 35th anniversary, hails “a crazy atmosphere”

Thomas Siniecki, Media365: published on Friday, September 03, 2021 at 10:12 a.m.

Having barely reached a new symbolic barrier, Gael Monfils posted an encouraging level on Wednesday in New York, ahead of Steve Johnson. The Frenchman seems to be taking full advantage of the return of more classic playing conditions.





Gael Monfils greatly appreciated the atmosphere of his match against Steve Johnson, concluded on the night of Wednesday to Thursday in the second round of the US Open (7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4). “A crazy atmosphere, appreciates the French. Even if I played an American, it was crazy. I missed it, I love it! Even when you do not play well or less well, you are so carried, you have a energy … This match, if it was on a field without nobody, for me it is difficult. The positive energy makes it come back. You are there, it is better. Hoping that it continues, that it become more and more normal. It’s simple, I started winning games again when there were people. It was more complicated for me, I took longer to adapt … L ‘arrival of the public, it is much more natural conditions. As soon as there are people, it’s incredible. “

The world n ° 20 was even entitled to a birthday song on the court, at the end of the match, since he had celebrated his 35th birthday the day before. Overall “happy” with his match, he shows a certain self-mockery when analyzing his mistakes, such as when he loses the second set to let the American come back to a set everywhere: “On the set point, my forehand is still waiting to come down … “Gael Monfils also explains that his” superb summer “played out, since he married Elina Svitolina, still very present in the stands in the player’s clan:” To feel good at the private level, it is a challenge for top athletes. We are very happy, we hope to build a beautiful family soon. ” To be continued, as the Ukrainian continues to be among the best in the world (No. 5 in the WTA rankings).