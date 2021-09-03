natural immunity stronger than vaccine immunity, massive study finds

Currently, vaccination campaigns against Covid-19 are being stepped up all over the world, as this represents the best solution to fight the pandemic. According to a study, vaccination is however less effective than natural immunity against SARS-CoV-2.

Natural immunity combined with vaccine immunity: a winning combination

According to many experts, the Covid-19 pandemic will not be over until the world’s population is immunized, notably through the vaccination of at least 70% of the world’s population. While the role of a vaccine is indeed to generate immunity against a virus, this is not the only way to develop immunity. This is because it is also possible for the body to develop antibodies against a virus over a long period of time after infection with the virus. According to a study carried out by researchers at Kahn Sagol Maccabi Research & Innovation Center in Israel, the immunity developed after infection with SARS-CoV-2 is even stronger than immunity from vaccines.

According to the pre-published medRxiv study, natural immunity is approximately 13 times stronger than the immunity obtained after receiving two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. ” This study demonstrated that natural immunity confers longer and stronger protection against infections, symptomatic illnesses and hospitalization caused by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, compared to vaccine-induced immunity. two-dose BNT162b2 The researchers said. However, this does not mean that one should not be vaccinated because natural immunity combined with vaccine immunity is the best way to protect against the virus.





Vaccination remains a good way to protect yourself from Covid-19

To reach this conclusion, the researchers compared data from tens of thousands of people who were classified into three groups: people fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and without prior exposure to SARS-CoV-2; unvaccinated people who have recovered from Covid-19; and people who have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 and have received a dose of the vaccine. The research team followed up with study participants from June 1 to August 14, 2021. The follow-up interval includes a period when the Delta variant was common in Israel.

Research results showed that people vaccinated without prior exposure to the virus had a 13.06 times higher risk of being infected with the Delta variant. They also had a 7 times higher risk of symptomatic infection compared to those who were infected with the virus and recovered. People vaccinated without prior exposure to the virus had a higher risk of hospitalization. Finally, analysis of data from more than 14,000 patients showed that people who were already infected but who were not subsequently vaccinated were twice as likely to be re-infected compared to those who were. infected, then were vaccinated.

Note that this study carried out by Israeli researchers is not the first to reach this conclusion, Healthline reported. A British study – also pre-published in medRxiv – concluded that while the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines do offer significant protection against the Delta variant, fully vaccinated people who had previously had Covid-19 are better protected. In any case, the researchers made it clear that immunity to SARS-CoV-2 can be very variable from one individual to another depending on their genetics, their health and their comorbid factors. , but also of its various health behaviors (such as wearing a mask and social distancing).