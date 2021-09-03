More

    new racist slippages, the brilliant reaction of Grealish and Rice!

    News


    Zapping Eleven Mondial Top 10: players at the end of their Serie A contract

    Last night, England showed that its beautiful form of the Euro, completed in the final against Italy, was still in order. On the lawn of Hungary, the Three Lions largely dominated their subject. However, the meeting took place in a terrible climate.

    The Hungarian public first whistled the initiative of the players to kneel down in support of anti-racist movements, before attacking Juke Bellingham or Raheem Sterling during the meeting with insults.

    Grealish and Rice have a drink in front of the supporters

    But the flash of genius to respond to these shameful acts came from the Grealish – Rice duo. On an English goal, the two men recovered cups thrown by the Hungarian fans on the lawn, before clinking glasses in front of them, smiling. A response full of contempt which has obviously been unanimous since last night.

    to summarize

    While England went to seek great success on the lawn of Hungary (4-0), the meeting took place in a detestable climate. Racist insults targeted English players, who responded with an incredible gesture from Grealish and Declan Rice.

    Julien pedebos


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleIn Rotterdam, cows float on water to protect the climate
    Next articleThe 7 cryptocurrencies that could outperform bitcoin in this new bull cycle

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC