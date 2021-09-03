new racist slippages, the brilliant reaction of Grealish and Rice!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top 10: players at the end of their Serie A contract

Last night, England showed that its beautiful form of the Euro, completed in the final against Italy, was still in order. On the lawn of Hungary, the Three Lions largely dominated their subject. However, the meeting took place in a terrible climate.

The Hungarian public first whistled the initiative of the players to kneel down in support of anti-racist movements, before attacking Juke Bellingham or Raheem Sterling during the meeting with insults.

Grealish and Rice have a drink in front of the supporters

But the flash of genius to respond to these shameful acts came from the Grealish – Rice duo. On an English goal, the two men recovered cups thrown by the Hungarian fans on the lawn, before clinking glasses in front of them, smiling. A response full of contempt which has obviously been unanimous since last night.

Declan Rice & Jack Grealish enjoying a drink thanks to the Hungary fans? ￰ ﾟ ﾇ ﾭ? Cheers guys? pic.twitter.com/T4qO12cSio

– Bet9ja (@ Bet9jaOfficial) September 2, 2021