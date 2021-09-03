New Zealand man shot dead after injuring six people in “terrorist” attack

The man, a Sri Lankan who arrived in New Zealand in 2011 and was on a counterterrorism watch list, walked into a suburban Auckland shopping mall, grabbed a knife from a display and started stabbing passers-by, Jacinda Ardern said. Six people were injured, three of them seriously, according to the Prime Minister, before police officers watching him opened fire within one minute of the attack.

“What happened today was despicable, it was hateful, it was bad”, she said, adding that this act was not representative of any religion or community. Asked about the aggressor’s motives, she explained: “it is a violent ideology inspired by the Islamic State group”. The Prime Minister assured that she could not say everything publicly about this man who had been watched since 2016 after a court decision.