New Zealand: six people injured in terrorist knife attack

Six people were injured. Three seriously. Armed with a knife, a man who had already been arrested for attempting to organize a lone terrorist attack attacked customers in a suburban Auckland shopping center. “A violent extremist carried out a terrorist attack on innocent New Zealanders,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed at a press conference held shortly after the attack.

Around 2 p.m. this Friday (4 a.m. in France) S., a 32-year-old man of Sri Lankan origin who arrived in the country in 2011, according to AFP, seized a knife on a display and lashed out at customers in the aisles of a supermarket. He was shot dead by police just 60 seconds after the attack began, according to Reuters reports.

Already sentenced for apologizing for terrorism

“People were running in all directions. It was hysteria. They were screaming, screaming, they were frightened, ”describes a witness, who told Stuff media to have seen an elderly person lying on the ground, wounded by a stabbing weapon.

BREAKING: * Stabbing * New Zealand police shot dead a man after he entered an Auckland supermarket and stabbed multiple people, with at least six reported injured pic.twitter.com/c0d9nJCq2Z

– Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 3, 2021

According to the New Zealand Herald, the man had been known to New Zealand law enforcement for several years. Considered a threat to public safety because he had purchased two large hunting knives and was known to be in possession of Islamic State videos, he was under heavy surveillance by law enforcement and intelligence services.

“Not possible” to monitor a man permanently

“In reality, when you monitor someone permanently, it is not possible to be at his side permanently, justifies the police commissioner Andrew Coster during a press briefing. The teams intervened as quickly as possible. They prevented other people from being injured in what was a horror scene ”.

Asked about the aggressor’s motives, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardren explained: “It is a violent ideology inspired by the Islamic State group”. The head of government said she could not reveal everything about the man due to a past court ruling banning the publication of information about him. The government will ask for this measure to be lifted so that New Zealanders can better understand the context, she added. According to her, the man spent time in prison before being released for lack of legal grounds allowing his continued detention. “The fact that he lived among the population shows that we have not succeeded in using the law as we would have liked,” she insisted.