Neymar responds to fans who criticize him for his weight

Holder this Thursday during the victory of Brazil (1-0) against Chile in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, Neymar was singled out by his supporters for his level of form. The PSG star responded to his detractors on his social networks, assuring that he was already at his “normal weight”.

Back with PSG last Sunday against Reims (2-0), as holder, Neymar was still aligned, from the start of the meeting, this Thursday during the trip from Brazil to Chile (1-0). If he did not score, the Parisian playmaker has this time played the whole game.

“At the next match, I ask for size M”

But after the summer vacation, Neymar appeared with a few extra pounds on his return. Brazilian supporters, like their Parisian counterparts a few days earlier, did not fail to criticize Neymar on Thursday, for a meeting where he did not appear to be at his best. “Did we play well? No! Did we win? Yes! So we don’t care, reacted the main interested party in a story posted on Instagram. Follow the dance!”





Neymar also took the opportunity to respond to his detractors on his current weight. “PS: the jersey was in size L, I am already at my normal weight. At the next match, I ask for size M”, laughed the number 10 of the PSG. The next meeting will be a shock for Brazil, who will host Lionel Messi’s Argentina this Sunday (9 p.m.). “We continue to make history,” Neymar concluded on his performances with the Seleçao.

After 7 days in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, Brazil leads the South America zone with 21 points, 4 ahead of Albiceleste. Lionel Messi, holder this Thursday in the victory against Venezuela (3-1), escaped the worst after a violent blow to the knee received after a tackle from Adrian Martinez. The new Parisian player escaped unscathed to end the meeting.

Brazil will have one more game to play during this international break in September, with the reception of Peru on September 10. Argentina will host Bolivia on the same day. Therefore, South American players will not be available for the next day of Ligue 1, where PSG will challenge Clermont at Parc des Princes on September 11. Mauricio Pochettino will undoubtedly be able to hope to recover his players for the first day of the Champions League, with a trip to the Club Brugge on September 15.