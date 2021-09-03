Nîmes: a pub closed for non-compliance with its customers’ health pass

The owners had police checks at the end of August, which resulted in an administrative shutdown until September 7.

Amer, Philippe Mesalles, owner of the Seven Hills pub in Les 7 Collines, had to close his business for a week for non-compliance with the health pass on the part of two customers. A prefectural decision revealed by our colleagues from blue France Gard-Lozère.

Questioned by Midi Libre, Philippe Mesalles recalls the facts: “I underwent two checks: August 21 and 28. During the last one, I organized a DJ night. Two customers managed to pass without being checked. J ‘had a police raid at 11:30 p.m. with around twenty police officers, the Bac, the dog squad, the municipal police. (…) I don’t want to add any more but I have the impression that we are ‘take it at me because I’m a freelance, not in a big group. “





The boss does not hide his convictions in terms of health pass. It even displayed the color on its storefront with a “free pass zone”. He lets it be known that “the police school which reserves evenings” comes to his house regularly.

Customer support

The owner’s beliefs were therefore known to his clients “who support me. I had 300 likes for my two posts on my Facebook page, 150 comments and as many shares.”

Philippe Mesalles will comply by having his employees undergo a PCR test and to check the passes in order to open from September 8.

Nevertheless, he does not hesitate to castigate “these discriminating decisions” and to express his concern for the future “where the population will always be more controlled”. He himself indicates that he regularly takes part, on Saturdays, in demonstrations in Nîmes opposed to government measures.