Novak Djokovic: “Better than in the first round”

How do you analyze this victory in the second round?
Super performance. Really better than the first round. I served very well, I found my rhythm. It was important. I knew the key would be my return. I sent it to both sides because it is not the most mobile of players … Overall, I am really happy with my level. It is in the right direction.
You play Kei Nishikori in the next turn. Does your record against him (17v-2d) make you optimistic?
As long as we haven’t won the match, we can’t say that about any player. We played each other very often. I have a good record against him, but the last time I lost it was here, in the semifinals in 2014, I think. (for their third real opposition: the Japanese had been forfeited in Miami the same year). I also believe that it is the Grand Slam where he had the most success (the Japanese had made it to the final that year, then to the semi-finals in 2016 and 2018, while he always stopped at the quarter-finals in other Grand Slam tournaments). He’s one of the fastest and most talented players I’ve seen in my career. I have to serve well so that he does not get into rhythm. But I know what to do, we played at the Olympics this year (victory of the Serbian 6-2, 6-0).
A fan made noise during your match. Can you explain why this is embarrassing?
People who watch team sports must think that we are spoiled children … But it’s a different sport. There is a lot of noise here, especially in the night session, even during points. Fans who scream in excitement, or hold their voice but make a sound, I don’t mind. But when someone does it intentionally, and keeps doing it over and over again, that bothers me. He did it just before my smash, on a big point (4-2 breakout ball in the second set), he had done it before and did it again after. I don’t mind the noise for the show, the fans, the atmosphere. That, I understand. But someone who does this all the time, especially around you … he knew very well what he was doing. So I pointed it out. That’s all.