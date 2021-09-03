Novak Djokovic: “Better than in the first round”

You play Kei Nishikori in the next turn. Does your record against him (17v-2d) make you optimistic?

As long as we haven’t won the match, we can’t say that about any player. We played each other very often. I have a good record against him, but the last time I lost it was here, in the semifinals in 2014, I think. (for their third real opposition: the Japanese had been forfeited in Miami the same year). I also believe that it is the Grand Slam where he had the most success (the Japanese had made it to the final that year, then to the semi-finals in 2016 and 2018, while he always stopped at the quarter-finals in other Grand Slam tournaments). He’s one of the fastest and most talented players I’ve seen in my career. I have to serve well so that he does not get into rhythm. But I know what to do, we played at the Olympics this year (victory of the Serbian 6-2, 6-0).



