Novak Djokovic in the third round of the US Open without forcing

Two days after leaving a set on the way against the promising Danish Holger Rune (6-1, 6-7, 6-2, 6-1), Novak Djokovic was imperial against the Dutch tallon Griekspoor, 121st in the world, in the second round of the US Open (6-2, 6-3, 6-2).
Although still guilty of a few unusual absences, like this breakout offered stupidly in the middle of the second set on a “Djokosmash” then a forehand escaping in length, the 34-year-old Serb has never been worried. on the central Flushing Meadows. “It’s definitely a better performance than Tuesday night, he commented on Patrick McEnroe’s microphone after the game. I arrived on the court with the right intensity. I feel good. I am more motivated than ever. “
With the exception of a small altercation with a spectator whom he reproached for shouting in full exchange, just before he hits the ball, at the start of the third set, the world number 1 did not show the slightest a sign of feverishness despite the immense stake that this New York fortnight represents for him, in the race for a historic Grand Slam calendar.
Physically, I feel very good. The longer the match lasts, the more chances I have of winning in my opinion. It is more the management of expectations that we must succeed in managing
As always excellent on the return (51% of points gained on the service of Griekspoor) and of a formidable effectiveness on his entry (he even regularly tried to serve-steals), “Nole” cooked his opponent of 25 years, far too in difficulty behind his second balls (35% success), unable to keep pace from the baseline and pierced multiple times at the net.
The case, concluded on an ace (the 12th), was settled in 1:39. In the third round on Saturday, Djokovic will face 56th world Kei Nishikori, who needed five innings to defeat American Mackenzie McDonald (7-6, 6-3, 6-7, 2-6, 6-3 ). The Serbian remains on 17 consecutive wins against the Japanese. The latest, a terrible 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics in August.
“The hardest part is mentally and emotionally, explained the three-time winner of the New York Major (2011, 2015 and 2018) about his quest for the calendar Grand Slam. Physically, I feel very good. I don’t mind being on the court for a long time. In fact, the longer the match lasts, the more chances I have of winning in my opinion. I feel stronger in the best of five sets. It is more the management of expectations that we must succeed in managing. “ He still has five matches to win in his quest for the Grail.