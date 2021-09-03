Novak Djokovic in the third round of the US Open without forcing

“The hardest part is mentally and emotionally, explained the three-time winner of the New York Major (2011, 2015 and 2018) about his quest for the calendar Grand Slam. Physically, I feel very good. I don’t mind being on the court for a long time. In fact, the longer the match lasts, the more chances I have of winning in my opinion. I feel stronger in the best of five sets. It is more the management of expectations that we must succeed in managing. “ He still has five matches to win in his quest for the Grail.