Nuno Mendes, Mbappé, Kimpembe, notes

Seen and read about PSG this Thursday, September 2, 2021 in the French press: the disappointing match of the France team after its draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina (1-1) and the Average meeting of Kylian Mbappé and of Presnel kimpembe. The Parisian number 7 who does not combine enough with Griezmann. But also the presentation of the new Parisian recruit, Nuno mendes, and the fact that Kurzawa is now relegated to fourth place in the hierarchy.

After their sluggish draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina (1-1), the Blues are singled out by the newspaper The team for their lack of consistency in the game. The lack of complementarity between Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann jumped in the eyes of the sports daily which explains that It lacked “fluidity in the movements, few one-two, rare deep holds: their technical relationship has never unbalanced the Bosnian defense, a little too solid on its supports for such a pale offensive animation. “ If the Parisian is the one who created the most difference on the ball, he lacked efficiency in front of goal. The media makes the observation of a Mbappé who exchanges much more with Benzema and vice versa (7 and 8 assists). Griezmann was only served to him once by the number 7 of PSG and four times by the Madrilenian.

In addition, the attacker suffers from a pain in a calf on acceleration. There is uncertainty about his presence in the rest of the gathering of the France team.

Kimpembe got a score of 4 by the newspaper which writes that the defender “Does not exude its usual security. The desire is not lacking. But his interventions are sometimes out of time. ” Mbappé had him 6/10, it is the best score among the French thanks to his multiple provocations.





L’Équipe focuses on Kurzawa’s “downgrading” following the signing of Nuno Mendes, considered “as one of the most promising players of his generation at his post and was coveted by a lot of European teams. “ The French international is now fourth in the hierarchy of left defenders and internally we did not appreciate that the player did not show more desire to join another club. Juan Bernat has for his part “no more medical concerns”, participated in all of the group sessions and should return to the grounds in September.

After the Blues draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina (0-0), Didier Deschamps’ men remain leaders of their group despite mistakes and hesitation throughout the meeting. The Parisian explains that Griezmann was desperate on the right side of the attack where he loses most of his influence and “the connections with Mbappé and Benzema are still so hesitant. ”

Kimpembe was again rated 4/10, where “he showed amazing excitement in this game. “Kylian Mbappé had him 5/10 for his discretion in the first half hour even if he was more visible afterwards.

THEParisian devotes an entire article to the new Parisian recruit, Nuno Mendes, who is considered a hell of an operation ” because the performances of the Portuguese international “augur the best for Paris. “The Ile-de-France daily compares him to Achraf Hakimi thanks to his” role as a piston on the left side of a three-way defense. »Asked by the media, journalist Gary De Jesus (Portuguese football specialist) gives a rather favorable description of the player : “For his first full season, he was one of the best players in the Portuguese league, if not the best. He is very fast, he has a phenomenal chest. I also remember passes in depths with insane precision and I already imagine him to make the same havoc as Hakimi with Mbappé in front of him… ”The columnist for Europe 1 adds that the new Rouge & Bleu is “fairly calm, fairly discreet” and that the presence of many Portuguese speakers in the locker room will help him quickly integrate into the group.