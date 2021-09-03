obscene songs against Antonella Roccuzzo, Madame Messi, unleash passions

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: top 10 most capped players

Penultimate in their World Cup qualifying group, Venezuela defies Copa América winner Argentina tonight. The local supporters will do their best to destabilize the Albiceleste, and in particular its strategist, Lionel Messi. For this, some imagined offensive songs against his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, but it got out of hand and resulted in a conviction.

A fan had proposed on Twitter: “Messi, Messi, Messi, it’s okay, you’re a crack, but Antonella is going to suck us all…”. Horrible. A Venezuelan journalist proposed changing the ending to “Antonella, we are all going to enjoy it”. Definitely not classy. But above all illegal. As revealed by Le Parisien, the Attorney General of Venezuela has called for the arrest and indictment of the journalist in question for “symbolic violence and promotion of hatred”. A good thing that deserves to be extended to all the countries of the planet!

