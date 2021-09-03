“Obviously, we do not come out unscathed” (VIDEO)

This Thursday, September 2, Moundir was the guest of Cyril Hanouna in Do not touch My TV. The opportunity for him to discuss the after-effects he has from his fight against the coronavirus.
Moundir was afraid for his life. Last March, the former candidate of Koh Lanta contracted a severe form of Covid-19. Hospitalized in the intensive care unit, the father thought he was living his last moments. “I had the English variant of Covid which attacked my lungs. I walked out of the hospital like a vegetable after 18 days. I had a pulmonary embolism, then a plural effusion with horrible pain“, he confided to us a month later. Relieved of 18 kilos, the 47-year-old man had to relearn”to walk, to wash, to fall asleep and to breathe“, as he explained on his Instagram account. A traumatic experience on which he was finally able to turn the page.
Sequelae in the lungs
After four months of treatment, Moundir announced that he was officially cured. “Friends is huge. Huge ! The verdict is just beautiful. (…) That’s it, I have no more treatment. That’s it, I no longer have the treatment. That fucking Covid, I got it!“, he rejoiced on social networks, after a medical examination last July. But if he was able to resume sport and the path of television sets, the ex-adventurer has still not found a normal life, as he confided on the set of Do not touch My TV, this Thursday, September 2. “I have advanced in my convalescence. I was given about three years to get back to normal. So far, in six months, I got back on the bike and I’m training really hard. Nevertheless, there are still consequences that I feel in my lungs“, did he declare.
Loss of memory and hair
“I still have Covid particles left on my left lung which was 80% affected so it’s not going to go away like that“, continued the host, who continues to suffer other consequences of the disease.”Memory loss, hair loss … In the morning, when you get up, you cough up blood. Since I necessarily had heavy treatments, we do not come out unscathed“, concluded the one who was entrusted with the presentation of a new adventure program on RMC.
