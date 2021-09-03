Olaf Scholz consolidates his favorite position

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, SPD legislative candidate, in Berlin, June 9, 2021. POOL / REUTERS

With the approach of the German legislative elections of September 26, The world keeps the campaign log. A daily update, with campaign facts, images, polls, clips, slogans, figures and keywords that allow you to follow and experience this electoral competition at the end of which Angela Merkel will leave power , after sixteen years in the chancellery.

25% for the SPD, 20% for the CDU-CSU: three weeks before the legislative elections, the Social Democrats are clearly ahead of the conservatives in the ARD-Deutschlandtrend barometer, published on Thursday 2 September. On August 5, the CDU-CSU was still given at 27%, the SPD at 18%.

Seven points of increase on one side, seven points of decline on the other: over a month, such variations are spectacular. Since the creation of the ARD-Deutschlandtrend barometer in 1997, never have the Conservatives been so low in voting intentions. As for the SPD, this is the first time that they have beaten the CDU-CSU since February 2017. At the time, however, the gap was only one point. Today it is five points.





Concerning the other parties, the evolutions are weaker but remain nonetheless significant: with 16%, the Greens remain third but lose 3 points in one month. They are now closely followed by the Liberal Democratic Party (FDP, 13%) and by the far-right formation Alternative for Germany (AfD, 12%), which respectively gain 1 point and 2 points, and benefit the evidence of the decline of the CDU-CSU.

If the SPD benefits from the good image of its candidate for chancellery, the CDU-CSU, conversely, suffers from the unpopularity of its own. Judged to be more competent than Armin Laschet (55% against 14%), Olaf Scholz is also considered to be more sympathetic (42% against 13%), more credible (43% against 15%) and more apt to lead (53% against 15 %).

If the Germans elected their chancellor by direct universal suffrage, the current finance minister would get 43% of the vote, while the minister-president of North Rhine-Westphalia would get just 16%. Environmentalist Annalena Baerbock would get 12%.

Carried out between Monday August 30 and Wednesday 1er September, that is to say after the first televised debate between Annalena Baerbock, Armin Laschet and Olaf Scholz, this investigation suggests that it did not have the effects hoped for by the Greens and the CDU-CSU. Infratest Dimap, which piloted it, is the sixth polling institute to give the Social Democrats the lead in voting intentions for ten days.

