On Salto, “Germinal” series version looks gray

Available on the streaming platform from this Wednesday before a broadcast on France 2, this new adaptation of Emile Zola’s novel in the current context of social crisis looked promising. Alas, uneven and too smooth, the revolutionary fresco lacks breath.

From Zola’s romantic series, the Rougon-Macquart, of which he is the thirteenth “episode”, Germinal is undoubtedly one of the most famous novels. It is also one of the most representative of the way in which the writer-journalist has managed to bear his pen in the wounds and to do work of social criticism. For those who have spent too much time sleeping at the back of the classroom near the radiator during their French lessons, let us briefly recall the ins and outs of the plot: illegitimate son of Gervaise, Etienne Lantier arrives in the North, at the mines de Montsou, and becomes friends with the Maheu, a family of minors, before falling in love with the eldest daughter of the latter. Between firedamp and poverty wages, he discovered appalling working conditions, and supported the holding of a very hard strike.

Readjust Germinal in a context of social crisis which crystallizes around the movement of yellow vests … On paper, the proposal of Julien Lilti (writing) and David Hourrègue (directing) carried out for France Télévisions, which was for the occasion, associated with the Italians of the RAI and the Salto platform, was not lacking in relevance. Alas, the result is disappointing, not political enough in its words and far too neat in its form – the costumes of the miners who seem to come out of the pressing!



