One in five French people affected by poverty

Single-parent families or those stricken by unemployment are the most vulnerable to poverty.

A major concern of the French, the theme of purchasing power should cheerfully invite itself into the debates of the next presidential campaign. In a report unveiled this Wednesday, September 1, INSEE sounded the alarm on the economic situation in our country. The public body says that one in five people was affected by poverty in 2019, the date of the last data collected. Due to the current economic context, the situation has very likely even worsened in 2020.

Disparities between ages

In an attempt to measure poverty, which is always difficult to estimate, INSEE not only considered the monetary factor but also material difficulties and deprivation. “13.1% of the population is poor in the non-monetary sense, according to the European indicator of material and social deprivation, 21% is in a situation of monetary poverty or material and social deprivation and 5.7% combines both”, the statisticians conclude. Unsurprisingly, poverty hits hard among households in which one person is unemployed (68.4%), single-parent families (41.7%) and people in a couple with three or more children (32.9%). .





Difficulties in making ends meet vary significantly with age. In 2019, half of 16-29 year olds reported having difficulty paying their rent or paying their electricity bills. This figure drops to 9% among those over 75. On the other hand, “those under 30 more rarely declare difficulties in dressing or putting on properly”, continues the study.

