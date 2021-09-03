one of ISIS ‘Beatles’ pleads guilty to complicity in kidnappings and hostage killings

Court in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, September 2, 2021. CLIFF OWEN / AP

One of the members of the Islamic State (IS) group of kidnappers called the “Beatles” (because of their English accent) pleaded guilty, Thursday, September 2, of complicity in the kidnappings and murders of Western hostages , in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, United States. Prosecution representative Dennis Fitzpatrick said the families of the four American victims agreed with this change in defense strategy.

Alexanda Kotey, a 37-year-old former British national, has so far pleaded not guilty in court, alongside El Shafee el-Sheikh, 33, another of the four members of the IS kidnapper group. They are notably accused of being involved in the murders of American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, killed in 2014, and that of humanitarian workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller – the young American humanitarian, kidnapped in Aleppo (Syria) in August 2013, had been tortured, raped and killed.





Admitting her guilt, Alexanda Kotey waived her right to a trial and faces several life sentences without the right to early release. He also made an agreement with the government to provide all the information in his possession about his actions in Syria.

Deprived of British nationality

Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee el-Sheikh were extradited to the United States from Iraq in October 2020 to appear in American justice. They were captured in January 2018 by Syrian Kurdish forces, then handed over to the US military in Iraq.

The two men grew up in the United Kingdom, where they became radicalized before joining ISIS in Syria in 2012. London, which did not want to judge them on its territory, stripped them of their British nationality.

Their extradition to the United States was only made possible after American authorities assured London that they would not seek a death sentence in this case.

A “Beatle” detained in Turkey

They are accused of kidnapping American, European, Japanese and Syrian hostages from 2012 to 2015, and of having tortured and killed their victims, in particular by beheading. Videos of the assassinations, circulated by ISIS for propaganda purposes, shocked the whole world.

The two men are said to have supervised the places of detention of the hostages and coordinated the ransom negotiations by e-mail. They would also have been involved “In repeated acts of physical and psychological violence against hostages”, according to American justice.

The alleged cell leader, Mohammed Emwazi, nicknamed “Jihadi John”, was killed in a US airstrike in Syria in November 2015, while the fourth “Beatle”, Aine Davis, is being held in Turkey after being convicted. terrorism in 2017.