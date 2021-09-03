One of the “Beatles” of the Islamic State pleads guilty in American justice

One of the members of the Islamic State (IS) group of kidnappers dubbed the “Beatles” pleaded guilty on Thursday to complicity in the kidnappings and murders of Western hostages, including four Americans, in federal court in the United States. United.

Alexanda Kotey, a 37-year-old former British national, has so far pleaded not guilty in court in Alexandria, near Washington, alongside El Shafee el-Sheikh, 33, another of the four members of the group. IS kidnappers. They are notably accused of being involved in the murders of American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, killed in 2014, and that of aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.

Alexanda Kotey replied “yes” to Judge TS Ellis who asked him: “Do you plead guilty freely and voluntarily because you are in fact guilty of these charges?”. By admitting his guilt, he waived his right to a trial and faces several life sentences without the right to early release. He also made an agreement with the government to provide all the information in his possession about his actions in Syria.





The accused, born in London, spoke in English. The families of the four American victims were present in the courtroom. Prosecution representative Dennis Fitzpatrick said they agreed with this change in defense strategy.

Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee el-Sheikh were extradited to the United States from Iraq in October 2020 to appear in American justice. They were captured in January 2018 by Syrian Kurdish forces, then handed over to the US military in Iraq.

London, which did not want to judge them on its territory, stripped them of their British nationality. Their extradition to the United States was only made possible after American authorities assured London that they would not seek a death sentence in the case.

Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee el-Sheikh belonged to the cell nicknamed the “Beatles” by their hostages, because of their British accent. The two men grew up in the United Kingdom, where they became radicalized before joining ISIS in Syria in 2012. They are accused of kidnapping American, European, Japanese and Syrian hostages from 2012 to 2015, and of ” having tortured and killed their victims, in particular by beheading. Videos of the assassinations, circulated by ISIS for propaganda purposes, shocked the whole world.