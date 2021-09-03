OPEC and its allies once again show a front unity

After a very rough start to the summer, the ranks tightened for the start of the school year. Wednesday 1er September afternoon, it was the day of a ministerial meeting by videoconference for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), a collective of thirteen members under the leadership of Saudi Arabia, as well as for ten other countries led by the Russia; cumulatively, about half of the production in the world, and more of reserves.

Read also OPEC and partners agree on slight increase in oil production

This time, a press release fell in less than an hour. Quick communication to display a found unit, at least from the front.

The informal alliance, known as OPEC +, is maintaining its current course. The one adopted on July 18 with difficulty, after the cancellation, against a background of internal disagreements, of the meeting scheduled for July 5. Since August, the cartel has produced an additional 400,000 barrels per day each month. The strategy was renewed as such at least for October.

Since August, the cartel has produced an additional 400,000 barrels per day each month. The strategy was renewed as such at least for October

This reopening of the floodgates remains timid. Due to the health crisis and its impact on economic activity, OPEC + continues to keep more than 5 million barrels per day underground. These restrictions, initially scheduled until April 2022, are now supposed to last until December of the same year.





At the height of the recession due to Covid-19, the alliance had gone so far as to withdraw 9.7 million daily barrels from the market for the months of May and June 2020. That is to say about 10% of world production, which had , in fact, exceeded the 100 million barrels mark before the pandemic.

Finding a semblance of consensus

The group of producers is now counting on “Economic growth, and therefore a strong increase in world oil consumption », Summarizes Francis Perrin, research director at the Institute of International and Strategic Relations, in Paris. Although “The effects of the pandemic continue to cause some uncertainty, market fundamentals have strengthened”, argues OPEC, based in Vienna, Austria. The barrel of brent, a world benchmark, ended almost stable at 71.59 dollars (60 euros) on the 1er September at the end of the day; up, despite some fluctuations, for a year.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Lack of OPEC + deal could lead to oil spike

The challenge at the moment, for the institution and its allies, is to find a semblance of consensus. Not easy, especially when one of the countries expresses its desire to move forward at a different tempo. “The (Russian oil) companies are slowly restoring their production while respecting their obligations, but they also say that they can do it faster and in greater quantities”, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Interfax during the day, shortly before the meeting.

You have 44.18% of this article to read. The rest is for subscribers only.