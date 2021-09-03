Opel Astra 2021: a flash of genius with the plug-in hybrid?

4

Opel awakens the Astra whose first opus dates back 30 years. Mutualization requires, this new Astra has the same DNA as the Peugeot 308 and DS DS4. In addition to the Vizor grille, it incorporates a plug-in hybrid engine.

The Opel Astra is dead, long live the new Astra with which it will now be necessary to reckon. This is essentially the message that Opel wanted to convey by presenting its sixth opus. It must be said that the previous generation dated from the GM era and was based on the platform of the Chevrolet Cruze. Membership of the Stellantis group implies certain mutualizations. Thus, in addition to the use of the common EMP2 platform of the Peugeot 308 / DS DS4, Opel has taken over for this Astra certain elements such as door handles and mirrors from the future Peugeot 308. Note that the next DS4 (our getting started) will be produced at the same location as the Opel Astra, in the production lines of Rüsselsheim (Germany).

Sixth generation for this Opel Astra which is radically differentiated with its Vizor grille. © Opel

But what characterizes this new Opel Astra is the successful integration of the famous Vizor grille which made the success of the second generation of the Mokka, and possibly of the next Grandland. This black lacquered panel has (re) become the signature of Opel. More than an accessory, the Vizor incorporates Intelli-Lux adaptive headlights (in-house technology) with 84 LEDs each, the camera and the blitz (the brand’s logo). Moreover, it gives a little air of resemblance to the new Camaros. The rear part is not to be outdone with LED lights overcoming a brake light positioned at the bottom of the bumper.

A dynamic and strong rear for the new Opel Astra. Admire the roof line and the shark antenna. © Opel

If the two-tone roof (optional) is enhanced by the C-pillar (the rear part), slightly tilted forward, we regret that the ribbed engine cover has not adopted the famous black color, characteristic sign of the Mokka and the sublime Manta GSe ElektroMOD.

Quality and digital interior on all floors for the Opel Astra. © Opel

Once again, the mid-back position is sacrificed. © Opel

The other radical change is in the interior. Plush, it is dominated by all-digital with a combined set of instruments plus a 10-inch touchscreen each, called the Pure Panel and forming an arc facing the driver. The steering wheel and the steering column are equally qualitative. In terms of dimensions, with 4.374 m in length and 1.860 m in width, this new Opel Astra is 4 mm longer than the old Astra. As for the wheelbase, it is 13 mm more, at 2,675 m.

The trunk offers 1250 l of capacity when the rear seats are folded down. © Opel

Rechargeable thermal and hybrid engines The Opel Astra uses the mechanics of the future Peugeot 308. Thus, there are two 3-cylinder petrol engines of 1.2 l. The first delivers 110 hp (81 kW) coupled to a six-speed manual transmission. As for the second, the power granted is 130 hp (96 kW, torque 230 Nm) with a choice of a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic (AT-8). Also available is a 1.5-liter 4-cylinder diesel engine developing 130 hp (96 kW, torque 300 Nm). Here too, two gearboxes are offered: six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic. Electrification is not forgotten with two plug-in hybrid engines. The first is with a cumulative power of 165 kW (225 hp, torque of 360 Nm), composed of a 1.6 l 4-cylinder petrol unit of 133 kW (180 hp) coupled to an electric motor delivering 81 kW (110 ch). Everything is associated with an eight-speed automatic transmission (AT-8). The second engine, with a cumulative power of 132 kW (180 hp, torque of 360 Nm), is based on a 132 kW (180 hp) petrol engine coupled to an electric motor delivering 110 kW (150 hp). Everything is associated with an eight-speed automatic transmission (AT-8). The top speeds of these two plug-in hybrids are 235 and 225 km / h respectively. 0 to 100 km / h is reached in 7.7 and 7.9 s.

The Opel Astra adopts the plug-in hybrid while waiting for a 100% electric version in 2024.