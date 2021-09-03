our books of the week

MORNING LIST

The literary re-entry continues with a bang! Adultery, case closed? Fire, the new novel by Maria Pourchet, will prove you the opposite, pyrotechnic style. Another virtuoso novelist, another return to old questions still so vivid, with Leonardo Padura, on the collapse of illusions in Cuba. Philippe Jaenada, him, reopens the file of Lucien Léger, who accused himself of the murder of a child, spent more than forty years in prison and, affirms the novelist, was innocent.

On the program again this week: Camille Froidevaux-Metterie, philosopher of the female body, the irony of Denis Michelis and his character, a psychoanalyst interned in a psychiatric hospital, Catherine Cusset and her impeccable art of telling life, of catching theft of time.

NOVEL. “Fire”, by Maria Pourchet





“Feu”, by Maria Pourchet, Fayard, 358 p., € 20, digital € 15. FAYARD

Either Laure (40-year-old university student, married, two children) and Clément (desperate fifty-something, to whom his work in a bank earns a staggering salary). They are respectively not their kind; their skins assure the contrary.

These two lovers alternately carry the story over the days of their history – seduction, runaway, break-up, flashback … Laure talks to herself while on familiar terms, when Clément speaks to her beloved dog, Papa.

Very different, their voices share an astonishing liveliness: the sentences of Maria Pourchet advance at the speed of a fire, leaving the reader dumbfounded. In her blaze, the author throws shovelfuls of humor and lucidity, a frontal approach to sexuality as well as to feelings, a fine apprehension of an era full of fear and anger. Let us add, for good measure, literary jokes which range from baptizing his hero after the dog of Michel Houellebecq to endowing his heroine with a doctor husband, moving descendant of Charles Bovary.

Way to put things clear: it has not escaped the writer that adultery is an old affair, in literature as elsewhere, and that in order to make something new with the husband / wife / lover, you have to get up early. We do not know if Maria Pourchet is a morning, but the fact is that, yes, new, she offers, and in shambles, pyrotechnics. Raphaëlle Leyris

NOVEL. “Dust in the Wind”, by Leonardo Padura

Havana, 1990s. After the fall of the USSR, Cuba went through a terrible crisis. Everything is missing, everything is rationed. For the members of the Clan, eight close friends since high school and who enthusiastically believed in the communist project, to think of such a fiasco is impossible. None of them can find an answer to the question: how did we come to this? And even less to the one who torments them all: ” Where are we going ? “

